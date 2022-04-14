Pick of the Plots: Thursday 14th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, April 14.

A struggling Bernie throws more energy behind her protest after seeing Rainie with Roland. Vinny tells Dotty what’s happening and not wanting Suki to find out, Dotty steps in to help and threatens to fire Bernie.

Meanwhile, Kat and Martin reminisce about Kush on the anniversary of his death but Stacey is focused on Jean’s appointment at the doctors.

At the appointment, Jean insists she’s fine

Elsewhere, when Kat fails to take a warning about Ben on board, Sharon visits Phil behind her back; Rocky is back in Kathy’s good books after he thwarts an attempt to steal her handbag.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Awaiting the verdict, the court is consumed in agonising tension.

Meanwhile, Al apologises to Belle and they agree on a partnership.

Elsewhere, Marlon makes some progress.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Warren secretly tosses his stash of pills and makes a shocking decision about the future of his family, but will he get his happy ending?

Later, after Maxine overhears Warren talking to Joel, he is forced to disclose the truth about the fire in his flat.

Meanwhile, Tom vents to Eric about the women around him that have disappointed him recently and Eric gives him a troublesome idea for a creative outlet.

Elsewhere, Mercedes toys with the idea of going to see Bobby.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm