Pick of the Plots: Friday 15th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 15.

Abi is shocked when she discovers that Imran plans to fight her for custody of their son. Abi meets up with Elliot, her solicitor and tells him she wants to apply for full custody of Alfie.

Later, after Abi reveals her intention to fight him all the way, Imran resorts to dirty tricks.

Meanwhile, Amy calls for Summer and persuades her to come for a quick coffee. When Roy gives them bacon sandwiches on the house Summer pretends to be grateful and the girls take them back to the flat to eat.

Amy leaves but returns to pick up her phone and is shocked to hear Summer retching in the bathroom. Summer begs her not to tell Billy.

Elsewhere, Gary, Maria and Kelly attend Rick’s funeral. Gary loses his temper when a man approaches and spits on the coffin, upsetting Kelly. A photographer is lurking in the bushes.

Also, Carla and Sarah promote Kirk after he manages to win over a new client.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

The shocking events of the trial hit the morning news.

Meanwhile, Wendy quizzes Leyla about her whereabouts the previous day.

Elsewhere, Paddy has got a plan up his sleeve to raise Marlon’s spirits.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Nancy must break some bad news to Olivia when a shocking photoshop of her circles the internet.

Meanwhile, in preparation for Bobby’s visit, Mercedes packs a plethora of goodies.

As they spend the day shopping, Bobby asks to buy a surprise gift which turns out to be what Mercedes thinks is a gold ‘M’, but how will she react when she finds out who it’s really for?

Elsewhere, Joel makes a shocking decision. Ethan drops by to discuss his deal with Warren, accidentally revealing Warren’s drug abuse to Joel.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm