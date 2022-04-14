BBC One to return to Hope Street

The series, filmed in Northern Ireland, will return for a second run of episodes.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland:

“Hope Street was a real hit with our audiences and was a great platform for local talent both in front of and behind-the-scenes. We are delighted to welcome back the cast and crew to Donaghadee for another exciting series and to find out what happened to Inspector Finn O’Hare after the tense series one cliffhanger!”

Hope Street will be back on BBC One daytime for another 10 episodes. Set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast, the series made with support from Northern Ireland Screen has proved to be popular with fans across the UK and beyond.

The 45-minute episodes showcase the humour and warmth of the people in Northern Ireland, as well as its stunning coastlines. The series celebrates local writing, acting and production talent; demonstrating the BBC’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent in its Nations and Regions.

Each episode features a self-contained crime story, and follows the ups and downs of those working in the Port Devine police department as they deal with everyday policing in the beautiful seaside town.

Behind the drama are acclaimed producers Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen from Long Story TV, known for producing The Bill – with Thames Television for ITV – and creating shows like London Kills. The second series is the newest commission to be announced as part of the partnership between the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak: