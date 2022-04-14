The Witcher adds new characters for third series

Netflix has revealed the casting for the new additions to the cast of The Witcher.

Gallatin will be played by Robbie Amell (Upload, Code 8, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) his character is described as a born fighter. Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.

Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings) will play Milva. A human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril.

Prince Radovid will be portrayed by Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!, Falling For Figaro, Fleabag). Radovid is a royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it’s all games until someone gets hurt.

And finally Christelle Elwin (Half Bad, Bloods) is Mistle. Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.

The third series of The Witcher sees monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Geralt.

Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Returning cast for the new episodes are Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Ed Birch and Kaine Zajaz.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich acts as showrunner and executive producer.