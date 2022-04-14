Channel 4 brimming with Beeny

Channel 4 have turned to Knockers for their latest commissions.

A twenty episode daytime series from Outline Wales, and Sarah Beeny’s new production company Knockers Group, will follow the property expert as she helps urban-dwellers as they relocate and start new lives and careers in the country. Alongside the new series, Channel 4 has recommissioned for a third season and Christmas special of peak-time series Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country.

Sarah Beeny:

“We are really excited to be working with Outline Productions on this new series. It’s a fantastic opportunity to share experience and follow creative, entrepreneurial and ultimately, inspiring countryside stories.”

Recent polls show 50% of Brits want to quit the urban rat race and own a smallholding, while over half of all city-based 18 to 34-year-olds are keen to move to the countryside. With 57,000 people starting a new business in the last six months, 2022 could be the year more people than ever start over in the country.

Sarah Beeny’s New Country Lives follows couples and families as they follow in Sarah’s footsteps, moving to the country and starting new lives – whether that’s establishing a smallholding or artisan food business, renovating a rural property to open up a B&B or restaurant, or taking over a wedding venue – while at the same time negotiating country life and integration into the local community. Sarah is on hand throughout to offer encouragement and insights from her own experience.

Kate Thomas, Commissioning Editor, Daytime and Features CH4: