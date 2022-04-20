Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 20th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, April 20.

Ben is furious to discover what Sam is up to but Sam secretly worries she is not up to the task at hand. Sharon fears the worst and enlists Kat’s help.

Later, at Walford East Sam reveals all to Billy and tells him she’s leaving tonight. Things turn awkward for Sam when Ricky approaches her.

Denise warns Sam off but Sam sees an opportunity and confronts Jack.

Meanwhile, Mitch takes a nervous Harvey to visit Aaron but will Harvey go ahead with Neil’s instructions and give Aaron the phone?

Elsewhere, Shirley picks up on Jean’s abnormal behaviour when they spend the day wedding dress shopping; Patrick senses that all is not well with Chelsea; Stuart is struggling following his surgery.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Aware that it’s Nicky’s first day in her new job, Daisy suggests to Daniel that they all meet up for drinks after work as she’d like to get to know her better. Nicky arrives at the Rovers unaware that Daisy is trying to set her up with her ex Ashley.

Nicky is embarrassed when Ashley clearly recognises her. As Nicky makes her excuses and leaves Daisy is stunned to discover that Ashley knew Nicky when she was a sex worker. Daisy decides the time has come to confront Daniel. How will he react?

Meanwhile, Summer is mortified when Aadi quizzes her about a basket of food she has bought for the foodbank and she realises Todd has asked Aadi to keep an eye on her. Todd feels guilty when Billy reveals she was telling the truth but Billy makes a shocking discovery.

Elsewhere, a weary Kelly attends her mum’s funeral; Tim hides his anxiety as Sally asserts that it’s time Elaine moved out.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Al notices Priya is upset.

When he questions her, she opens up about her body confidence issues, which leads to a charged moment where they lean in for a kiss.

Meanwhile, Vanessa’s date plans flounder.

Elsewhere, Dan is concerned about Amelia’s internet usage.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

John Paul throws himself into arranging a fundraiser ahead of Freya’s return to school, but is he biting off more than he can chew? Prince is unsettled as he finds out that John Paul is drinking again.

Sam finds Charlie’s belongings from the crash, including his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, Mercedes resorts to extreme measures to get Bobby back home by ambushing him whilst he’s on a school trip, but will her plan be successful?

Elsewhere, when Yazz spots Zain gifting her mum a ribboned box, she gets the inkling that they’ve got something to hide.

Also, Honour tries to suss out what is going on with Mason.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm