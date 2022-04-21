ITV start production on Raoul Moat drama

The Hunt For Raoul Moat has been written by Kevin Sampson.

The Hunt For Raoul Moat shines a light on the human tragedies that lay behind Britain’s biggest manhunt, told through the eyes of those who sought to bring a violent killer to justice.

Writer Kevin Sampson:

“The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK. Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a ‘legend’ in spite of the brutality of his crimes. In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda. I hope this drama will go some way to condemning this narrative.”

The drama focuses on the innocent victims of Moat’s crimes – Christopher Brown, Samantha Stobbart and PC David Rathband; the police officers who put themselves in the firing line in their quest to apprehend Moat; and the local journalist who sought to tell Moat’s real story in a landscape of sensationalist reporting and social media provocation.

Lee Ingleby plays Neil Adamson, a senior Northumbria Police Officer leading the race against time to apprehend Moat, Sonya Cassidy as local journalist Diane Barnwell, Vineeta Rishi as Nisha Roberts, Sally Messham as Samantha Stobbart, Matt Stokoe as Raoul Moat and Josef Davis as Christopher Brown.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat begins with Moat’s ex-partner Samantha piecing her life back together following Moat’s imprisonment for an assault. He is then released from HMP Durham after serving a four-month sentence. Sam has a new boyfriend, Chris, and she is terrified of Moat’s return.

Despite making serious threats against Sam from inside prison, the former Newcastle doorman is hellbent on rekindling their relationship. When he realises that isn’t going to happen, Moat equips himself with a shotgun to confront Sam and her new partner.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat will be produced by World Productions who also produced ITV drama Anne, the story of Anne Williams, an inspirational mother who dedicated her life to campaigning for justice following her son’s death at Hillsborough.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill: