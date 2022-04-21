Pick of the Plots: Thursday 21st April

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, April 21.

Shirley and Stacey use Lily to gain access to Harvey’s flat so they can speak to Jean. The pair beg Jean to accept their help but she orders them to leave.

Stacey takes drastic action in a bid to help her mum.

Meanwhile, Jack is riled as Sam goes to extreme lengths to get what she wants.

Elsewhere, Rainie has a heart-to-heart with Vi over her struggles with Roland. Vi encourages Stuart to step up and gives him his prescription painkillers. Worried, Stuart goes to an addiction meeting but he finds that it has been rescheduled.

Also, Harvey drops a bombshell on Dana; Patrick has an idea to help Chelsea.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Kerry notices Al constantly checking his phone and her suspicions pique. She decides to confront Al and Belle.

Meanwhile, Kim demands that Jai steps up as manager by firing his part-time colleagues and re-hiring them on zero-hour contracts. She offers to promote him for his troubles.

Elsewhere, Chloe is off with Nate at the first opportunity.

Also, Leyla is rattled to see Suzy and Vanessa together and Vanessa is curious as to how they know each other. Suzy promises Leyla that she will keep her secrets.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Prince and John Paul find out that Charlie’s phone has footage of the crash. The pair must act quickly, but will John Paul be able to erase the footage or will someone else get to it first?

Meanwhile, Sally tries to keep the peace at home and resorts to asking James for help with Mercedes’s situation.

After organising a mediation, the two women decide to leave the custody decision to Bobby himself. Later, it’s revealed how deep Wendy’s manipulation goes.

Elsewhere, Yazz has a decision to make.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm