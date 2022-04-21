Maxine Carr ‘The Most Hated Woman in Britain’ drama for Channel 5

Channel 5 have today announced the commission of its first true-crime drama since the inception of its original drama slate in 2019.

Maxine, a three-part series, will be produced by Clapperboard and is set to air in 2022. The series was ordered by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer UK, at Paramount and Paul Testar, Commissioning Executive, Drama.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer UK, Paramount:

“The series marks a new venture into the true crime genre for Channel 5 drama and will give viewers an in depth examination of Maxine Carr and her role in one of the most notorious crimes in recent British history.”

The drama will examine the investigation of school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiancé Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, the tragic case that shocked the nation. The three-part drama will explore their tumultuous relationship through Maxine’s perspective; why she lied for him and how she became public enemy No.1, as well as reflect the scale of the police investigation and subsequent media frenzy around the biggest manhunt ever seen in British history.

Mike Benson and Julie Ryan are executive producers on the series. Laura Way (The Holiday, Blood) joins the team as director, whilst Simon Tyrrell (The Spanish Princess) serves as the writer. Abacus Media Rights are on board as international distributor for the series.

Mike Benson, Managing Director, Clapperboard:

“Few crimes have embedded themselves in the national psyche more than the tragic events of Soham in 2002. It was a case which was unique in recent history in terms of the sheer scale of the media coverage and how this affected and nearly derailed the investigation and subsequent trial. We will explore this within the drama alongside the role played by Maxine Carr – dubbed “The Most Hated Woman in Britain.”

The series will commence shooting on location in Ireland in 2022. Casting details will be announced in the coming months. The new commission follows recent news Channel 5 has expanded its drama slate with two new productions; action thriller Desperate Measures (4 x 60”) and The Winter Child (4 x 60”), also from Clapperboard and set to transmit in 2022.