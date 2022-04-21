BritBox International to launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland

On April 28th BritBox International will launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland with thousands of hours of premium British content.

With a fast-growing global subscriber base, the streaming service’s Nordic debut will extend Britbox into eight countries internationally, following highly successful launches in the US, Canada, Australia, and South Africa that join BritBox in the UK.

Reemah Sakaan, BritBox International CEO:

“Adding fresh Originals to our deep range of genres and quality classics is a powerful combination that has just helped us surpass 2.5 million subscribers around the world. Now, the BritBox team can’t wait to bring some of Britain’s biggest established names and brightest breakthrough stars to millions of new fans in the Nordics.”

From Thursday, April 28th subscribers will be able to watch the biggest collection of British box sets, with thousands of viewing hours available from launch.

A range of freshly commissioned BritBox Originals will also land during the streamer’s first year, including true crime dramas Stonehouse, starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes and The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe, starring Eddie Marsan; light-hearted murder mystery series Sister Boniface Mysteries, starring Lorna Watson and Jerry Iwu, plus lush period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton with Sophie Cookson and Jodhi May. BritBox will also launch exclusive new titles every month, from the highly-anticipated Idris Elba’s Fight School to the critically acclaimed Anne, starring award-winner Maxine Peake.

Neale Dennett, New Markets Launch Director at BritBox International:

“We know that Nordic viewers are huge fans of British TV, and we’re sure they’ll be hooked on the content we’ll be including in BritBox from launch. Signing up is easy with our seven day free trial, and provides the immediate ability to binge-watch favourites like Peaky Blinders, Vera, The Office, and classics such as Absolutely Fabulous, Blackadder and Prime Suspect,” said . “We’ll also be bringing a wide range of the iconic period drama titles that Britain is so famous for, including Andrew Davies’ landmark Pride and Prejudice, as well as Brideshead Revisited, freshly remastered in HD.”

BritBox will be available to stream from Thursday 28th April via the web at BritBox.com, on Android and Apple mobile/tablets, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV. It will also be available for C More subscribers in Denmark, Finland and Sweden* and on TV 2 Play in Norway.

Prices (after a 7-day free trial):

Sweden – 89 SEK a month, 695 SEK a year

Norway – 89 NOK a month, 699 NOK a year

Denmark – 79 DKK a month, 599 DKK a year

Finland – 7.99 EUR a month, 59.99 EUR a year