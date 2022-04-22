ITV release latest Soccer Aid star line up

Mark Wright has confirmed he will be playing in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022 match along with Usain Bolt and Mo Farah.

Lacing up his boots again, Mark will take his place on the England team on Sunday 12th June. The match – which airs live on ITV and STV and via ITV Hub – will be held for the first time at the London Stadium and sees Usain Bolt and Mo Farah return to the stadium 10 years on from the iconic Super Saturday at the London 2012 Olympics.

Mark Wright:

“I’m delighted to return to Soccer Aid for UNICEF this year! Getting yet another chance to play alongside football legends and to play at the London Stadium, is a childhood dream come true. Tickets are still available from the Soccer Aid website, please come and watch me on Sunday 12th June – it’s a match you won’t want to miss!”.

UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams will sing his iconic ballad ‘Angels’ in front of 60,000 fans at Soccer Aid for UNICEF this summer – and tickets are already selling fast. In what promises to be one of this summer’s not-to-be-missed events, the pop superstar will take to the London Stadium pitch at half-time of the world’s biggest celebrity football match to deliver the performance.

It will also be a coming home party for London 2012 sprint king Usain Bolt. The world’s fastest man returns to the London Stadium exactly 10 years on from his gold medal heroics. Usain will captain the Soccer Aid World XI FC.

Usain Bolt:

“Hello London! I had the pleasure of competing in the London Stadium as an athlete many times including the 2012 Olympic Games. The crowd were amazing every time I competed there and created a special energy and atmosphere. I look forward to returning in June to play again for the Soccer Aid World XI FC. I can’t believe Harry has left us to manage England though – I guess they need all the help they can get! But welcome Mr. Wenger! Buy your ticketstoday and support this great cause.”

A number of Soccer Aid for UNICEF debutants had previously been announced including former One Direction singer Liam Payne – who will captain the England team. He will be joined by Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount and comedian Alex Brooker – who will become the first-ever physically disabled participant in the game. Legendary Arsenal Manager Arsène Wenger will again take to a dugout in London, as he takes charge of the Soccer Aid World XI FC.

Usain Bolt will captain the Soccer Aid World XI FC, with the Jamaican returning to London ten years on from his gold medal wins at London 2012. However, the world’s fastest man won’t have Harry Redknapp’s tactical guidance this year.

England is without a win since 2018 – and Harry has won the last three games. So, he is leaving the Soccer Aid World XI FC to become the Three Lions’ Manager – and is taking last year’s star player Tom Grennan with him in the hope of restoring national pride!

England Soccer Aid are, Harry Redknapp (Manager), Liam Payne (Captain) Lucien Laviscount, Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Mark Wright, Alex Brooker and David Seaman (Goalkeeper Coach).

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan:

“Ten years on from the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the eyes of the world will once again be on the London Stadium as England look to pick up a long overdue victory over the Soccer Aid World XI FC. The generosity of the British public combined with our love of football has made Soccer Aid for UNICEF a highlight of the sporting calendar and it’s brilliant to see this fantastic event return to the capital.”

The Soccer Aid World XI FC, in full: Arsène Wenger (Manager), Usain Bolt (Captain) Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra and Robbie Keane.

The England vs. Soccer Aid World XI FC clash is the eleventh-ever. The previous ten encounters have been shared five-a-piece, meaning the winner this year will nudge into an overall lead.

The live show on ITV and STV will be hosted by UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary. Alex Scott also returns as pitch-side reporter. Soccer Aid fan favourite Maya Jama makes her return, as she offers her take on the game as a pundit.

The match will air live and exclusive on 12th June 2022 via ITV, STV and ITV Hub.

This year, there has never been a more challenging time for children. Right now, children are facing conflict, disasters, and other crises in countries around the world. And it is children that are often hardest hit – like the 7.5 million children currently affected by the rapidly escalating conflict in Ukraine. These children risk losing their homes, their families, and their schools. They lose the ability to just be kids.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is working hard to give children around the world the care-free, play filled childhoods they deserve. The money raised from this year’s game could help UNICEF provide vaccines, fight malnutrition, and provide safe spaces to protect children in times of crisis, helping kids get back to the childhoods they are entitled to.