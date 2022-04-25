Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 to be headlined by Harry Styles

Harry Styles announced to headline Sunday night at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022

Harry Styles has been added to the line-up, headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry on Sunday 29th May. Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama will also join the star-studded line-up.

Pa Salieu:

“Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands.”

Radio 1’s flagship live music event will welcome an audience of 80,000 BBC Radio 1 fans to War Memorial Park from 27-29 May 2022 to watch some of the biggest acts on the planet take to the stage including Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, KSI, Calvin Harris, and Anne-Marie.

A small number of tickets have been held back for Harry Styles fans which went on sale today (Monday 25 April).

Performances from Radio 1’s Big Weekend will air on BBC Radio 1 across Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be available to watch live and on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel and on BBC Sounds.

Rina Sawayama:

“I cannot WAIT to come play at Radio 1’s Big Weekend for the first time !! It’s going to be such a moment.”

BBC One will also broadcast a highlights show as well as a special Harry Styles show.

For more information, please go to: www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend/