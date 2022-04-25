Broadcasting Channel 4

Channel 4 asks ‘are we safe in the metaverse’?

April 25, 2022
James Ryder
No Comments
The programme is part of the Dispatches series.

Journalist Yinka Bokinni goes undercover to investigate a new frontier in cyberspace – the metaverse.

Donning her virtual reality headset, Yinka explores what the big tech companies say is the future of the internet where, via an avatar, we can all meet, play games and interact with each other in a wonderful parallel universe.

But as well as a thrilling new world, she also finds a dangerous one in which some apps expose users to racism, sexually explicit behaviour and even sexual assault.

Worse, she also finds that children as young as eight are able to access this shocking behaviour and material.

DISPATCHES: INSIDE THE METAVERSE: ARE YOU SAFE? CHANNEL 4, 8 PM

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Streaming

Howie Mandel, David Spade and Marilyn Monroe programmes head to Netflix

April 25, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Radio

Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 to be headlined by Harry Styles

April 25, 2022
Ian Westhead
Broadcasting Sky

Sky Sports to broadcast W Series

April 25, 2022
Neil Lang
Broadcasting UKTV

UKTV begin production on ‘The Diplomat’

April 25, 2022
Shaun Linden