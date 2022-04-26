More celeb Karaoke for ITV2

Celebrity Karaoke Club returns this summer…

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause leads the line-up for series three of the outlandish music entertainment show.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning at ITV:

“It’s great to have Karaoke Club back with another line-up of ITV2-friendly faces. Our younger audience will have this, plus much more entertainment, to look forward to on the channel and ITV Hub this summer.”

The popular, feel-good format is back for another helping of sing-along hits, showbiz gossip and epic celebrity performances. With this sparkly new series, produced by Universal International Studios’ Monkey, comes a brand-new lineup of famous faces taking to the stage to belt out their favourite pop anthems.

This year news of the karaoke club has travelled across the pond, with Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause due to take to the stage in the hopes of winning the crown. She will join television presenter Karim Zeroual, Love Island finalists Laura Anderson & Kaz Kamwi, Drag Superstar A’Whora, actress and writer Donna Preston, TOWIE favourites Chloe Sims and Bobby Norris, Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard, Dancing on Ice pro skater Matt Evers and social media stars Arron Crascall and Queen Mojo, as they take to the karaoke stage to give the performance of a lifetime.

The six-part series promises more naughty-night-out antics and VIP performances from pop stars past and present including Blue, Fleur East, S Club, Another Level’s Dane Bowers and 5ive. Like previous series, every performer will also be a karaoke judge, so they’ll all need to impress their fellow celebrity competitors if they want to win. At the end of every episode, someone will be sent home and new celebrities will join the competition hoping to be crowned the karaoke champion.

To add to the star-studded lineup, last year’s reigning karaoke champion AJ Odudu and drag karaoke finalist The Vivienne will pay the contestants a visit to offer their best advice, tips and tricks of the trade.

Will Macdonald, Monkey’s Creative Director and Executive Producer:

“More irresistible than a wheelbarrow full of puppies, Karaoke Club is back, full of unrestrained joy, unfettered singing and unfiltered bathroom chat. This time, bringing American glamour and keeping it real (estate) is Selling Sunset’s fabulous Chrishell who will bring Hollywood to Borehamwood and show her British reality peers how to have a good time. It shouldn’t be too hard a sell for her.”

Celebrity Karaoke Club will return to ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer.