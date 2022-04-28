easyJet launch Fearless Flyer course 2022

The course is back with new offerings.

easyJet is also bringing its Fearless Flyer course back for 2022 and into homes for the first time, enabling nervous flyers to take control and overcome their fears. The course, which has helped more than 9,000 phobics to date, is one of the best-priced aerophobia courses in the UK starting at just £69 per person.

Captain Chris Foster, Fearless Flyer Lead Pilot at easyJet:

“We’re delighted to be relaunching our renowned Fearless Flyer course for 2022, with courses now available to book across the UK. The course is suitable for anyone who is a nervous flyer, whether they experience slight anxiety or whether they have never flown before and with a success rate of more than 95%, we would encourage anyone wishing to overcome their fear to take part.”

Now featuring a brand-new virtual element of the programme, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course is divided into three main parts. A virtual ground course, where top phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and a senior easyJet captain will explain the unfamiliar sounds and sensations customers feel onboard an aircraft and teach them a unique set of mind techniques to manage their nerves. This session lasts approx. 2.30 hours.

A pre-flight one hour ‘Meet the Team’ online Zoom session, where participants will be walked through the airport experience and what to expect. There will also be a participant Q&A session where phobia expert Lawrence and an easyJet pilot will answer any last-minute questions. And lastly, a special one-hour experience flight from the course airport, where customers put their new skills to the test whilst listening to a live commentary of the flight from the Fearless Flyer team.

Customers can take the courses online and take the experience flight at airports across the UK, including London Gatwick, London Luton, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast International airports.

Now, customers who want the VIP treatment can choose the new premium courses, which in addition to the standard course includes additional exclusive benefits including a dedicated Captain to guide you through the experience flight day, a private group Zoom call with a pilot and the Fearless Flyer Team, premium VIP check-in, security and boarding process for the experience flight, guaranteed upfront seating and lifetime access to additional course materials.

A limited number of spaces on the courses are now available at fearlessflyer.easyjet.com

Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer Course Director: