Pick of the Plots: Thursday 28th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, April 28.

Stacey is alarmed to hear that Billy has spotted Jean in her wedding dress claiming she’s getting married today. Unable to locate her, Stacey enlists Martin’s help and after talking to Harvey, realises she’s gone to Southend.

Meanwhile, Jean enjoys the sights of Southend as people compliment her dress and she goes to a local funfair. Stacey and Martin arrive and manage to track down Jean but they see her walking towards the ocean.

Stacey runs after her mum and carefully tries to encourage her away from the water. With reality setting in for Jean that she’s unwell, she resists Stacey’s help but Stacey reaches her mum just in time.

Back in the Square, Harvey confides in Rocky about Jean and the penny finally drops for him – she’s been unwell this whole time. Kat is shocked when Callum escorts Lily home after she was caught shoplifting. Kat questions what’s going on and is taken back by Lily’s response.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

At the police station, Ethan meets Jordan who has been arrested on suspicion of assault. Determined to do a good job, Ethan takes the case.

Billy was the victim of Jordan’s attack. At the hospital a broken Billy tells Dawn that it was racially aggravated.

Meanwhile, Rishi tells a shocked Laurel about Jai’s near-relapse a few weeks ago. Her anger comes to a boil, saying she can’t believe anything he says.

Elsewhere, while Chloe is distracted in the pub, Noah seizes his opportunity to steal her phone.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As Ste and Sienna are about to make a risky move, someone beats them to it.

Meanwhile, Felix is still on the search for a venue but things grow tense between him and Martine when a letter of apology from Toby arrives.

Elsewhere, fuelled by her ambitions, Olivia continues to work her way into Sally’s good books through any means necessary.

Also, Scott is a bundle of nerves for his final panel with the foster care agency.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm