Martin Hancock reprises ‘Spider’ role in Coronation Street

Martin Hancock is reprising his role as Geoffrey ‘Spider’ Nugent in Coronation Street.

The actor will resume the role he played as Emily Bishop’s eco warrior nephew between 1997 and 2003 next month, appearing on our screens in July.

As the on/off boyfriend of Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor), Spider left Coronation Street in 2003, when he headed to London to start afresh with Toyah.

The pair later separated with Spider upping sticks to Peru, while after a failed marriage Toyah returned to be with her family in 2016.

With life having moved on, has Spider held on to the ideals of his youth and has he come back for one final attempt to rekindle his love with Toyah or is it something else that brings him back to the street?

“Martin is a fabulous actor and Spider is a character with real heritage, and affection from fans. His return heralds an enthralling new story for Toyah, who will be embroiled in a mess of guilt and secrecy when Spider arrives. Will he be her saviour or the thing that ruins her life forever?” – Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV