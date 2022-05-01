Virgin Radio’s UK Big Thank You Tour concluded with Wembley gig

Virgin Radio UK’s Big Thank You Tour celebrated key worker heroes, with its final gig this week in London.

Thursday night culminated the Virgin Radio UK Big Thank You Tour with a star-studded gig in Wembley, following events earlier this week in Glasgow and Manchester. The tour, which offered free tickets to our key worker superstars, has featured some very special guest stars to make great memories for thousands of brave and brilliant coronavirus key workers and their families.

Virgin Radio UK Content Director, Mike Cass:

“At Virgin Radio UK, we wanted to do what we could to celebrate our key workers and thank them for everything they have done for us all during the pandemic. The Big Thank You Tour was one big rock star thank you, from some of the best names in the business with lots of great music.”

Leading acts performing across the gigs included The Kaiser Chiefs, The Fratellis, The Feeling, David Gray, Ash, Newton Faulkner, The Vaccines, Isaac Stuart, The Wild Things, Tom Grennan and Tom Walker, with Virgin Radio opening up its big contacts book to bring great talent to a sparkling stadium tour that pays thanks to thousands of key workers across the UK.

The Virgin Radio Big Thank You Tour, with St John Ambulance, was a celebration of the UK’s key workers: from the amazing emergency service workers to the bus drivers and shop workers that kept the country going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive of St John Ambulance, Martin Houghton-Brown: