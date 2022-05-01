The Great House Giveaway heads to a ‘tired Victorian terrace’ in Stafford

Best on the Box choice for Sunday, May 1st…

Hot off scoring the first-ever Daytime awards hat-trick of BAFTA, Broadcast and RTS Award wins, The Great House Giveaway is back this evening on Channel 4.

Don’t have cash for a deposit to buy your own home? Spending all your money on rent? Look no further, as Simon O’Brien, Tayo Oguntonade and Carys Davies buy two strangers a house at auction and give them a renovation budget and just months to flip it.

They must work together and work hard to turn the property around and, if the house makes a profit, they get to keep the cash.

The aim: to help them take that all-important first step onto the property ladder! In this episode, complete strangers paramedic Sarah and garment technologist Paige team up to transform a crumbling house bought at auction into a dream home.

The tired Victorian terrace in Stafford, in the West Midlands, is packed with original features, but what will survive the renovation? Armed with a budget, a six-month schedule and advice from Simon O’Brien, Sarah and Paige seem like the perfect team.

But with money leaking like water from a broken pipe, will there be enough left to make a profit? As they race to the finish line and get the house on the market, there’s a surprising reveal at the end…

The Great House Giveaway, Channel 4, 7 pm