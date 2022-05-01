RuPaul Charles lured to ITV for a bit of Celebrity Lingo

The Drag Race star will host the quiz in prime time for the network.



Having seen his hosting skills during Drag Race’s ‘Snatch Game’ (Blankety Blank) it was only a matter of time before someone snapped RuPaul up to host a game show for real – sadly however it isn’t Blankety Blank, but it is an old classic back with a fancy reboot.

ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe:

“It’s not often a show comes along that captures the nation’s imagination in the way Lingo has. So it was an absolute no brainer to welcome the series back for another run, hosted by the brilliant Adil. And of course, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the phenomenal RuPaul to ITV as a host of a ‘peak time celebrity version.”

It’s the word guessing game that’s got the whole nation on tenterhooks, and now audiences are about to get double the fun, as Lingo returns for an extended daytime run, and launches its very own primetime spin off, Celebrity Lingo.

Hosted by stateside entertainer RuPaul Charles, Celebrity Lingo will see famous faces go head-to-head in the fast-paced wordplay game, as they vie to fill in the blanks and find the missing words. The seven episode series will launch on ITV and ITV Hub in the Autumn.

Alongside Celebrity Lingo, Adil Ray returns to host a third series of the daytime format, which, with a peak audience of 1.9 million viewers, boasts the best launch of a game show in a 3 pm slot since 2002.

The fifty episodes will reintroduce viewers to the unmissable game show format which sees three teams of contestants competing against each other in a game where being lost for words can cost you everything. As the prize money soars, the contestants will risk it all in a bid to reach the End Game, where the last pair standing can double the money…but if the words escape them, they leave with nothing.

RuPaul Charles:

“Now, more than ever before, people want to have fun, and “Celebrity Lingo” is here to serve it up generously.”

Lingo is already a successful format globally, with versions of the hit show produced in major markets. There is a Lingo boardgame, Facebook game and app available.