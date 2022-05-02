Pick of the Plots: Monday 2nd May

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, April 25.

Stacey asks Martin for support as she plans to tell Lily about what happened to Jean in Southend but Martin is apprehensive. A regretful Harvey drives Stacey to the hospital to see Jean.

Later, Martin comes round to the idea of telling Lily after a chat with Zack. However, Stacey reveals that she has changed her mind – she wants to protect Lily.

Meanwhile, Dotty spots an exchange between Bernie and Gareth from the chess club but Bernie is keeping her cards close to her chest. Bernie eventually comes clean.

Elsewhere, Janine wakes up without Mick by her side, knowing that he is avoiding her. She confesses to Billy that they have not been intimate.

Later, after Janine tries to confront the issue, Mick admits to Mitch that he is struggling to be intimate with Janine.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

After Abi realises that Imran has hired Ben to get dirt on her, she jumps into the driver’s seat of Toyah’s wedding car just as Toyah gets in. Driving off, Abi tries to persuade Toyah to cancel the wedding.

Later, Abi drops Toyah off at the hotel. As Toyah enters the venue, the wedding ceremony takes place in front of Nick, Leanne, Kelly and Adam. As the wedding party piles into the Rovers, Imran confronts Abi in the street and asserts that she’s an unfit mother.

Meanwhile, Dr Gaddas breaks the news to Faye that she’s suffering from an early menopause and will never be able to have any more children.

Elsewhere, Stu asks Ken to give him a lift to the wholesalers. While there, an officer accuses Stu of an attempted break-in and assumes Ken to be the getaway driver. Later, Yasmeen tells Stu how disappointed she is and it would be best if found somewhere else to stay tonight.

Also, in the hospital, the surgeon assures David and Shona that Max’s operation went well. Max admits he was running away to avoid prison.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Rhona is excited to be back at work, but it doesn’t turn out to be a good day for her or Marlon.

Marlon is stifling a worrying cough – will he be okay?

Meanwhile, Ethan feels the pressure of his case and calls a friend, Harry, for advice.

Elsewhere, Leyla spots a lonely Jai in the pub and bolsters his mood by saying she believes the drugs weren’t his.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Preparing for an emotional goodbye, Ethan pens a letter to Dave about not being able to escape what is coming.

As Ethan reconvenes with Sienna and Ste, his worst fears come true when him and his employees come face to face with the dreaded Undertaker.

Later, during a tense showdown, The Undertaker gives them a deadly ultimatum.

Meanwhile, things turn bitter between Shaq and Verity when she gets the wrong idea about him and Nadira and takes matters into her own hands…

Elsewhere, things get off to a rocky start when Scott meets his new foster child, Vicky.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm