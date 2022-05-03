Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 3rd May

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, May 3.

Avoiding Janine, Mick goes for a run but he bumps into Mitch who doesn’t know what to say after yesterday’s conversation. Later, after a reality check from Karen, Mitch apologises to Mick for being awkward and asks him about his troubles.

After Janine fails to seduce Mick, she tells Billy that if the judge gives her custody of Scarlett at the hearing this week, she will leave Walford.

Meanwhile, Shirley spots Lily trying to steal a drink in The Vic and, feeling sorry for her, gives her a chance to ask about her nan providing she keeps it a secret.

Elsewhere, Kat learns that a local football team want to meet with Tommy. Worried about Tommy’s recent brush with the law, she hesitates over whether to tell him.

Also, Rainie sees through Stuart’s lies.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

A trip out for Marlon ends in disaster.

Rhona is sick with worry to learn he has developed aspiration pneumonia.

Meanwhile, a game-playing Noah has got Chloe back on side.

Unbeknown to Chloe, Noah has got a flashy new drone and he’s using it to record her.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Shocking demands from The Undertaker mean Ethan, Sienna and Ste will have to come to terms with changes to their business.

Sparks fly between Ethan and Leela as he makes a heartfelt confession.

Meanwhile, time closes in on Shaq as he gets a final ultimatum from Verity.

Elsewhere, things go from bad to worse between Scott and Vicky when he accuses her of stealing.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm