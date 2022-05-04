Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 4th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, May 4.

In spite of a number of interruptions from Sam, Kat and Tommy have a successful meeting with a football coach. Later, Sam overhears Martin telling Nancy and Zack about the knife incident and seeing the coach is sitting close by, she loudly joins in the conversation.

Kat is devastated when the coach tells her they can’t have Tommy on the team. Thinking it was Sam, Kat confronts her but after finding out the full story, she rages at Martin, Zack and Nancy for ruining Tommy’s chances.

Meanwhile, Frankie picks up on the atmosphere between Janine and Mick and suggests that Mick be more romantic. He offers to take Janine on a date.

As Janine gets ready, she realises her clothes have shrunk in. She finds a way around this but it ends in disaster. Her and Mick laugh the incident off but the mood turns when Mick makes an admission.

Elsewhere, Bernie is upset to discover Mitch plans to look after Roland.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Kelly tries to dissuade Imran from taking Alfie away from Abi, while Elliot confirms he’ll be representing her at the hearing thanks to a mystery donor.

Later, Dean turns up and Abi bungs him some cash to get rid of him. Their interaction is caught on camera by Ben who is willing to lie in court for Imran. Will Imran play dirty and accept Ben’s offer to gain custody of his son?

Meanwhile, Peter attends his consultation with Mr Thorne. When Mr Thorne feels Aggie is trying to make him look incompetent in front of a patient, he issues her with a verbal warning.

Aggie overhears Mr Thorne gloating to a colleague how he rushed Peter’s operation in order to win the bet.

Elsewhere, Stu serenades Yasmeen with a song by way of an apology. Craig reveals to Faye that Beth reckons he should dump her because she can’t have children.

Also, David visits Max and breaks the news that he’s been expelled from school.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

The doctor informs Marlon and Rhona how his rehabilitation progress will likely regress.

Marlon sinks into his pillow while Rhona’s heartbroken by this step backwards.

Meanwhile, Faith convinces Cain to let her take Kyle to the allotment, and suggests Cain join them.

Elsewhere, Noah is underhand.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

James discovers that Verity has changed the locks at Dee Valley Law.

After much convincing, Verity gives James a chance to prove that he can change his sly ways and offers up the new keys, but will he only disappoint?

Meanwhile, harsh truths from Verity leave Nadira feeling vulnerable. She turns to Juliet for comfort and as the pair confide in each other about their problems, Nadira makes a surprising move.

Elsewhere, Scott meets with Vicky’s social worker to discuss the recent difficulties they have faced.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm