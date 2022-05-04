Alan Carr to go on an Agatha Christie adventure with Channel 4

This summer, Alan Carr, a life-long Christie fan, is going on a very personal Great British adventure inspired by his literary heroine.

In this funny, celebratory and fact-packed travelogue Alan will head off in search of the places that inspired one of the world’s best loved and most read literary figures, Agatha Christie.

Alan Carr:

“I genuinely can’t wait to film this series. Whether it’s this years star-studded Hollywood remake of ‘Death On The Nile’ or reruns of David Suchets ‘Poirot’ on a lazy Sunday afternoon, I just can’t help getting drawn into Agatha Christie’s world. I still get just as excited as when I picked up ‘Murder At The Vicarage’ in a secondhand book on a caravanning holiday in Devon all those years ago.”

Agatha’s novels are not only clever, twisting, and satisfying – they’re intrinsically British. No other author sums up the idea of a bygone Britishness quite the way she does. From Miss Marple’s genteel, pastoral world of tea with the Vicar to the metropolitan elegance depicted in Poirot, Agatha Christie painted a picture of Britishness that can be hard to find in modern Britain. But Alan is going to try.

Growing up in Northampton in the 1980s, Alan escaped into Christie’s novels finding excitement, glamour, and adventure in her stories. Now, in this three-part series, from Wales-based Boom, part of ITV Studios, Alan’s going on a glorious romp of his own, in search of the places immortalised by Christie in her oeuvre.

Armed with facts about Agatha’s life and his own, this distinctly personal journey will be a celebration of the quintessentially British locations that captivated Agatha and her readers. From trips around quaint West Country villages, countryside and coast to uncovering the glamour of Art Deco London this series will be a fresh and funny love letter to beautiful and breath-taking British scenery and one of Britain’s greatest writers.

Kate Thomas, commissioning editor for Daytime and Features at Channel 4: