Pick of the Plots: Thursday 5th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, May 5.

Whitney arrives to celebrate Sonia’s birthday but Janine seizes the opportunity to ask personal questions about Mick. Mick is later touched when Janine brings him a slice of cake for Tina’s birthday and they head to court for Scarlett’s hearing together.

Meanwhile, Martin puts his foot in it again when he apologises to Tommy for ruining his chances with the football team, unaware Kat hadn’t told him. With Tommy nowhere to be found and Scarlett’s hearing about to start, Eve offers to go to court on Kat’s behalf.

At the hearing, Eve reads out a touching statement on Kat’s behalf. Tommy eventually turns up and Kat has some more news for him about his police case

Elsewhere, Frankie bumps into an old friend from university, Clara, who reveals how successful she’s been, leading Frankie to lie about her own success. Linda overhears and offers Frankie some advice.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Dawn reassures Gabby that Jamie won’t return. However, Gabby soon panics to find no sign of Thomas or Amelia.

Meanwhile, will Faith undo all her good work?

Elsewhere, at the Take a Vow office, Leyla is high on cocaine as she and Suzy celebrate a successful day.

Vanessa walks in just as Leyla has lined up coke on the desk. Will Vanessa guess their game?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Smart thinking from Maxine reveals a shocking discovery within the law firm’s accounts. Verity must choose between her morals and her emotions.

Later, James’s erratic behaviour takes another turn as he makes a rash life decision.

Meanwhile, Juliet has some shocking news for Peri but as she keeps some of the truth to herself, Peri decides to fill in the blanks on her own.

Elsewhere, Luke struggles to tell the difference between a game and reality.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm