Pick of the Plots: Friday 6th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, May 6.

Abi attends Seb’s vigil.

Meanwhile, Aggie tells the other nurse that someone has reported Mr Thorne and later discovers that all Mr Thorne’s operations have been cancelled until further notice.

Mr Thorne accosts Aggie and tells her that he plans to make her life a misery.

Elsewhere, Todd berates George for muddling up the clients’ ashes and tells him that he has to speak to Eileen. George finally admits that he’s been staying up every night to not subject her to his snoring. How will Eileen react?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Chloe asks Noah to walk her home. Noah is thrilled that his manipulations are paying off.

Meanwhile, Amelia is horrified by Dan’s behaviour.

Elsewhere, Dawn keeps some news to herself.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

A drastic plan to keep James away from the temptations of his addiction doesn’t work out for Romeo and Donna-Marie.

Later, as things get heated between the Nightingales, James makes an awful mistake that leaves one of his family injured.

Meanwhile, Juliet is determined to make things up to Peri, but will she be able to win her forgiveness?

Elsewhere, Nadira makes a shocking proposition to Shaq.

Also, Darren realises Luke might not be around for his wedding day, so he makes a drastic change in the plans, but how will Nancy react?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm