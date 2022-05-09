Pick of the Plots: Monday 9th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, May 9.

Janine confides in Mick about a mishap with Scarlett; he suggests a butterfly walk to put things right however is soon distracted by Linda who has had a call from Ollie’s school. Sonia points out to Janine that Mick’s priority will always be his children, and she has to be okay with that.

Meanwhile, Kat is annoyed when Sam joins her on a visit to Phil. Sam tells Phil that Jonah is planning to buy Ruby’s and suggests they pip him to the post. Phil agrees much to Kat’s frustration.

Later, Kat’s frustration grows when Sam arranges a meeting with Ruby’s lawyers at a time that is not convenient for her. Sam goes it alone but she’s distracted when she learns her ex has dumped her things in the Square. When Sam gets to the club, she finds it’s too late and Kat notes that Phil won’t be happy with her for messing up.

Elsewhere, Ben is unimpressed to see Callum’s police poster is up and things get worse when they later find it vandalised. Jay almost tells Callum about Ben’s vigilante actions. Meanwhile, Ben’s blood boils and he goes out looking for revenge.

Also, Frankie continues to lie to Clara about her photography career.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Peter and Carla find out what Mr Thorne did and Peter angrily demands an apology. Peter is determined to put a stop to his abuse of power.

Later, Peter finds Mr Thorne in a restaurant and after being provoked, loses his temper and punches him. The police arrest Peter on suspicion of assault.

Meanwhile, Summer reveals to Aadi that she’s joined a diabetic support group. When he suggests to Summer they could try again, she admits she’s fallen for someone else.

Summer meets up with Aaron from the diabetic support group and opens up about her bulimia. Aaron’s taken aback and Summer worries that she’s scared him off.

Elsewhere, Kelly is an unlikely confidante or Abi.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

A flashforward opens this special week of episodes. In the gloom we see a misty graveyard with an open grave.

We also see and hear the slamming of an iron police cell door and we hear a gunshot ringing out in the woods, before panning up to see a smoking car steaming in the gloom, having just had a terrible accident. Who is inside and what does it all mean?

Back in the present, with Noah gone, Chloe urgently looks through his laptop for evidence. She’s astonished to have her fears confirmed – it is very clear Noah has been stalking her for weeks.

Elsewhere, when Billy and Dawn admit there was a hooded person on the CCTV, Gabby’s terror mounts, knowing she’s home alone all day.

Also, Cain returns Al’s car but Al challenges him to prove it’s safe. Faith is given short shrift by her family.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As he’s released from hospital, there’s a difficult decision for Romeo on whether to protect his dad by keeping him behind bars.

At the jail, James turns sinister as he gives John Paul an ultimatum – help him access his finances or be kicked out of his house.

Meanwhile, Luke’s realisation that there’s a person missing from his wedding guest list brings back painful memories for Ollie and Brooke.

Elsewhere, a night out with Verity and her friends stirs some feelings in Eric.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm