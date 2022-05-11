Cancer diagnosis for Emmerdale Dingle matriarch Faith

Heartbreaking scenes are ahead for Emmerdale viewers…

Lovable Dingle matriarch Faith, played by Sally Dexter, will receive the diagnosis that her breast cancer has returned.

Catherine Priestley, Clinical Nurse Specialist at Breast Cancer Now:

“With it estimated that around 35,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer in the UK, it’s been an incredibly important opportunity for us to provide expert guidance around Faith’s storyline – giving a steer to script writers as to how her diagnosis and experience of the disease can be portrayed accurately and raising awareness of some of the signs and symptoms of secondary breast cancer among millions of Emmerdale fans.”

In episodes due to transmit later this week, Faith will be told the devastating diagnosis. Not only will she realise the consequences of secondary cancer, but tensions remain high with her children, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain (Jeff Hordley), whom she’s unable to confide the news. With nowhere to turn, Faith leans on Moira, (Natalie J Robb), for the support she so desperately needs. Moira urges Faith to tell the rest of the family, but she is adamant that she wants to mend her relationships first.

The episodes have been produced with the support of the charity Breast Cancer Now who are working closely with the Emmerdale production team on Faith’s secondary cancer storyline to give it a realistic and authentic depiction.

Catherine Priestley, Clinical Nurse Specialist at Breast Cancer Now:

“Everyone’s experience of breast cancer is different, but we know from calls to our Helpline just how anxious women may feel about the possibility of their cancer returning, and how overwhelming the impact of a secondary breast cancer diagnosis can be for patients and their families.”

Dexter reprised her role as Faith in February 2021 having previously departed in a taxi after revealing to son Cain that she drove Nate’s mother away when she was pregnant and kept the secret from him. As well as Caine, Faith is also mother to Chas. However, neither of her offspring are overly impressed with her ‘life choices’.

Faith’s return scenes last year saw her spotted by Moria away from the village dressed as an undertaker and in the process of stealing a hearse.

Sally Dexter:

“It’s upsetting, but really important as a storyline, because it’s more than a storyline for so many people. It matters to people who are going through it as well as people who will go through it. I feel a sense of real responsibility, but also a privilege to be doing this storyline.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm