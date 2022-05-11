Vick Hope and Dr Esho head to UKTV’s Beauty Rewind Clinic

Hope and Esho host The Beauty Rewind Clinic for the W channel.

UKTV’s factual entertainment channel W has commissioned a brand new UKTV original series, The Beauty Rewind Clinic to air across ten episodes.

Vick Hope:

“This is such a warm, positive, uplifting show, celebrating self-confidence, highlighting self-worth and encouraging self-love. In a world where we are conditioned to strive for unrealistic-often homogenous-ideals of beauty, resorting to sometimes risky procedures to achieve them, I have always cared deeply about spreading the message that what makes us different is what makes us beautiful, and that we are enough as we are.”

Hosted by Award Winning TV and BBC Radio1’s Vick Hope and Dr Esho, a Award Winning industry leader in non-surgical procedures, together the pair are helping the nation get natural. Produced by Whisper, The Beauty Rewind Clinic is currently in production.

In this series, we follow members of the public who want to undo years of social media inspired procedures, to embrace a more natural look. In each episode, Dr Esho will provide his expertise in the clinic and Vick will be by their side each step of the way. Helping them decide what changes they want to make and holding their hand when they need her most.

Dr Esho:

“The art of what I do is to help my clients build confidence in their appearance. We forget that a physical attribute can have a huge psychological effect on us. Having the power to change that in moments is an amazing feeling. As a channel W has always championed celebrating real people and empowering them in their daily lives so to be a part of this series felt like a great fit for me.”

Over the last year, attitudes towards non-surgical procedures have shifted, with many celebrities and influencers choosing to get fillers dissolved and implants removed. Viewers will see first-hand the stories and journeys of those radically turning their backs on a multi-billion-pound industry and learning to accept their bodies exactly as they are.

Vick Hope:

“Everyone who walks through the doors of The Beauty Rewind Clinic is unique and brilliant, and it is such a joy to join them on their journey to stripping away the pressures to change the way they look, and learn to love their natural selves, finding strength and pride in who they are inside and out.”

The Beauty Rewind Clinic will air on UKTV’s free-to-air channel W