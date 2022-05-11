GREAT! movies are stepping back in time…

From Monday 16th May 2022, GREAT! movies will be airing a host of 90’s film favourites. Get ready to bring on the 90’s nostalgia every evening from 9pm onwards, airing all week including Sunday 22nd May.

The UK’s top free-to-air movie channel will be showing a brilliant selection of top films spanning the decade, including cult classics, Hollywood blockbusters and more – a fabulous line up of some of your favourite flicks the decade had to offer.

You’ll find some of the most memorable titles from the 90’s airing all week including Tarantino’s black comedy crime caper Pulp Fiction, the tense and psychological slasher Single White Female, high-octane underwater action Crimson Tide, the underrated masterpiece Jackie Brown, sizzling erotic neo-noir classic Basic Instinct and the brilliant political thriller Air Force One.

90’s Nostalgia Film Week on GREAT! movies airs 16th-22nd May 2022

GREAT! movies is available on FREEVIEW 34, SKY 321, VIRGIN 425 and FREESAT 302