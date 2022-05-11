Catfish UK reveals new co-host

MTV today has revealed Catfish UK’s brand-new co-host…

Content creator and presenter Nella Rose will join returning co-host Oobah Butler for the second series, coming soon to MTV UK.

In the latest series, Oobah and Nella embark on a trip around the UK and Ireland, exposing the truth, lies, love and everything in-between, investigating devoted couples from London to Limerick who have never met in person. Suspicions come to a head as these social media sleuths uncover the mysteries of online dating, from all-new relationships to long-term lovers – not even the most advanced catfish can hide!

Speaking of joining the series, new co-host Nella said:

“As somebody that has been watching Catfish since I was 14, it’s still so surreal to me that I’m part of the show. Nothing could have prepared me for the roller coaster I’ve had experiencing the show firsthand! Being able to connect with people on another level has changed me completely and I’m so excited for everyone to see the more empathetic side to me that only those closest to me get to experience.”

The new series will also feature guest-host appearances from Catfish: The TV Show’s Kamie Crawford and Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, each joining Oobah for one drama-fueled episode. Meet our all-new cast, as they ask, ‘where will the truth take us?’

Oobah Butler: