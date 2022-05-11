Day Vs Night: How Your Skincare Routine Should Differ

With the skincare industry growing day by day, it can sometimes be a challenge finding the right products for your skin, not to mention finding the right day and night skincare routine.

Dermoi’s Chief Scientific Officer, Eve Casha, outlines why it is essential to treat the skin different during the day and night. The activities of the skin are completely different during the day and at night. ​

This is because the activities of the skin operate on their own cycle called the circadian rhythm. Circadian rhythms are controlled by master clock of our nervous system and are influenced by the environment and exposure to light.

AM

During the day, the skin protects itself from the environment. ​ Therefore, the skin has its lowest permeability and cell division, but its highest thickness, sebum levels, and pH.

PM

This is in contrast to the night hours when the skin repairs. Skin permeability, DNA repair, cell division, water loss, blood flow, and temperature are at their highest (peak at 4am) during the night.

Skincare that Cycles with the Skin

Understanding the rhythms of the skin allows for a targeted approach to skincare with enhanced results. ​

Skincare technologies have been developed to supply the skin with different nutrients at specific times, ​ such as Noble Panacea‘s Organic Super Molecular Vessels (OSMVs).

OSMVs encapsulated active ingredients and have 4 key functions:

Increase stability Increase penetration Extend the release of actives ​ Program the release of actives