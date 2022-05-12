Pick of the Plots: Thursday 12th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, May 12.

Kathy and Callum fume at Ben as he tries to defend his actions and shows no remorse. Kathy tries to support Callum but what will Callum do?

Later, Lewis and Ben get drunk at Ruby’s and Ben comes clean about everything.

Meanwhile, after some harsh words from Janine, Linda returns to Sharon’s ready to drink leaving Jada furious. Mick and Janine go on a date night but run into a very drunk Linda.

Elsewhere, Stacey visits Jean but is taken aback when Jean begs her to get her out of the hospital.

Also, Stuart continues to doubt himself; Denise reels from the robbery.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Cain and Al’s feud takes a dangerous turn.

Meanwhile, Moira offers her support.

Elsewhere, there’s a body in the woods.

Also, Charity continues to panic.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The episode opens with a voiceover from Eric questioning what the world is really like. A harsh warning from Joel to stay away from Cleo triggers him to start making amends.

Worried about Eric’s recent behaviour, Verity decides to rent the McQueens’ caravan on Eric’s behalf so he can have his own space.

Joel’s guilt forces him to act impulsively again and he makes a shocking decision about rekindling his relationship with Cleo.

Meanwhile, Dave and Honour come to the realisation that they have to make some tough decisions about Serena’s future.

Elsewhere, Maxine starts thinking about her next step with Warren…

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm