Federico Ruiz joins Channel 5 as Commissioning Editor, Factual and Non-Scripted

Ruiz joins from Firercracker Films where he was Head of Factual Entertainment. He will commission factual titles across the Channel 5 portfolio as well as the streaming service Paramount+, which launches in the UK and Ireland on 22nd June.

Federico Ruiz:

“Having made so many series for Ben and his amazing team at Channel 5 over the years this feels like a natural fit. I’m super excited to join a team which is firing on all cylinders and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Ruiz’s appointment follows the news that commissioning editor Emma Westcott will leave the business this month and the addition of two recent hires – Paul Testar as drama commissioning executive and Kate Ansell as commissioning editor – who joined Paramount at the beginning of the year.

Starting on 16 May, Ruiz will report to Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer, UK, Paramount.

During the last nine years at Firecracker, Ruiz oversaw the company’s Factual Entertainment output with senior executive involvement across company strategy, development, pitching and production.

He executive produced and delivered many series for Channel 5 and 5STAR including The Town The Gypsies Took Over, Dale Farm: The Great Gypsy Eviction and Bad Teen to Ballroom Queen.

Other executive producer credits over the course of his career include many seasons of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding (TLC); Dr. Christian Will See You Now (UKTV) Emily Atack: Adulting (UKTV) Open House: The Great Sex Experiment (Channel 4) and the forthcoming Vicky Pattinson: My Dad, Alcohol and Me (Channel 4).

Ruiz has also been showrunner on The Only Way Is Essex (ITV2); director on Coach Trip series 5&6 (Channel 4) and I’m a Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here Now! (ITV2).

Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer, UK, Paramount: