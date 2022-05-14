Cast of Hope Street return to Donaghadee

Production has started on the second series…

Following the success of serial police drama Hope Street, filming has begun for its second season, promising a treat of gripping storylines, intriguing characters and stunning settings.

With series one’s tense cliffhanger leaving audiences on tenterhooks, lead actor Ciaran McMenamin (Inspector Finn O’Hare) returns to film the exciting series. Also joining him are returning cast Brid Brennan (Concepta O’Hare), Des McAleer (Barry Pettigrew), Kerri Quinn (Marlene Pettigrew), Niall Wright (Callum McCarthy), Aaron McCusker (Clint Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine), Rachel Tucker (Siobhan O’Hare), Louis McCartney (Shay O’Hare) and Ellie Lavery (Niamh O’Hare).

The cast also features an array of exciting new characters, played by actors Stephen Hagan (Risen), Sade Malone (Tin Star), Ian Kenny (The Owners), Sophie Robinson (Rebellion), Marty Maguire (Vikings), Daniel Carlin (Blackrock), Niall Cusack (The Lost City of Z), Michael Byers (Mr Selfridge), Brigid Lohrey (If I Don’t Lose, I’ll Lose), Conor Grimes (Mrs Wilson), Cathy White (Nurses), Erin Galway Kendrick (Little Women) and Chris McCurry (Belfast) and Enya Doran.

Ciaran McMenamin who plays Inspector Finn O’Hare:

“I’m over the moon to be on the Hope Street beat again. It was touch and go for Finn at the end of last season, but I’m glad to say he’ll be back where he belongs with Marlene and Callum, dealing with the unique challenges thrown at them by all your old favourites, along with a motley crew of wonderful new characters. I couldn’t be happier to be back home in Northern Ireland for the shoot this summer. The new scripts are brilliant, and sure, where would you rather be?”

Series one and two of Hope Street were commissioned as part of the partnership between the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen. Behind the drama are acclaimed producers Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen from Long Story TV, known for producing The Bill and creating shows like London Kills.