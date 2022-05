ITV2 launch a lovely trailer for the new series of Love Island…

Tonight, ITV will premiere the brand new advertising promo for Love Island. The series is the OG of dating shows and after 7 years of matchmaking, marriages and babies – for 8 weeks this summer, we’re officially owning love. So stand down all you pretenders – Love Is Ours.

The promo took to the air on ITV this evening before Britain’s Got Talent.



Love Island returns this June on ITV2 and ITV Hub