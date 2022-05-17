Coronation Street star opens up about testicular cancer

Coronation Street’s Jack James Ryan has spoken about his testicular cancer diagnosis.

The actor, who plays reformed bad boy Jacob in the soap, opened up about being diagnosed with the disease when he was just 19.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV daytime show, Jack, who is now 25, admitted that he thought it was “an old man cancer” and was surprised when he found out it was common in young men.

“It was a crazy time but I’ve come through the other side. It’s been a really positive experience so I want to be able to tell that story. “I had surgery to get one of my testicles removed, had a replacement put in there and then had a bit of chemo afterwards, but because I caught it so early on I was super lucky with the treatment. “I didn’t have any symptoms and then I found the lump and instantly I was like, ‘Oh okay this is serious.’ Now I’m living my dream – I’m getting to go on the cobbles every day!” – Jack James Ryan

Jack revealed that he would love to tackle a cancer storyline with his Weatherfield alter-ego.

He noted: “Getting to be able to tell that story on Coronation Street with my character would be amazing for me.”

Elsewhere in the interview he revealed that he would like to see Stephen Graham cast as his character’s father and shared his passion for Craig David with superfan Lorraine.

The interview is available to watch on the ITV Hub.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub. Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.