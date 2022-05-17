Frank Spotnitz heads into Tomorrow

Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partnership, today announced a first-look deal with Big Light Productions.

Big Light Productions, the London-based production company founded by Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning producer and writer Frank Spotnitz, who is behind hits such as Leonardo, Medici, The X-Files and The Man in the High Castle. This deal follows recent news of a first-look deal for Tomorrow Studios with Julia Garner and her production company Alma Margo.

Tomorrow Studios CEO/Founder Marty Adelstein and President/Partner Becky Clements, statement:

“This is an exciting time in the global television business. Frank and Emily bring great storytelling and commitment to honoring the writer’s vision for projects, both of which are incredibly important to us. We are excited to collaborate with them as they take their latest slate to the marketplace,”

The first look deal will tap into Big Light’s network of established and emerging writers, and pursuit of sought after-IP, to continue expansion of Tomorrow Studios’ (and Big Light’s) development slate.

Big Light Productions specializes in producing returning and limited dramas for the global market, including for Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC, Rai, CBS and Audible, and has an ambitious development slate. Spotnitz and Creative Director Emily Feller (Leonardo, Medici, Trust Me, Ordinary Lies) oversee the partnership for Big Light.

Big Light’s Spotnitz and Feller, statement:

“We are thrilled to be working with Marty, Becky and their incredible team at Tomorrow Studios. It’s no surprise that so many people love working with them – they’re incredibly smart, driven and share our commitment to making television that’s truly worth watching.”

Since founding Big Light Productions in 2013, Spotnitz and his team have created and executive produced series including the Emmy award-winning The Man in the High Castle, Medici: The Magnificent, Medici: Masters of Florence, Ransom, The Indian Detective, and most recently Leonardo and the second season of Devils. Their first scripted podcast, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is launching in May on Audible.

Spotnitz’s many previous credits include Millennium, The Lone Gunmen, Night Stalker, Hunted and Strike Back: Project Dawn. He was also executive producer and writer of the seminal sci-fi drama The X-Files – television series and both feature films – for which he shares three Golden Globes for Best Dramatic Series and a Peabody Award, and was Emmy-nominated both for Writing and for Outstanding Drama Series.