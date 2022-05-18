BBC create Director of Unscripted role

There are management changes coming to the corporation.

BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore has announced that Kate Phillips will take on the newly created Director of Unscripted role following an internal restructure of BBC Television’s senior leadership team to accelerate the BBC’s strategic priorities.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer:

“Kate’s extensive experience working as Controller of BBC One, running Entertainment for the last 5 years and previously as Channel Executive for BBC One and BBC Three, Creative Director of Formats for BBC Worldwide and her years in production, makes her uniquely placed to lead across this new role as Director of Unscripted. “She is an outstanding leader and manager with an exemplary track record in commissioning, working with suppliers and talent and she understands the critical and complex role Unscripted plays on both iPlayer and the channels. By bringing the genres together as a single team, she will streamline development to empower our world class team of commissioners to achieve even greater creative excellence.”

Unscripted programming plays a vital role across broadcast and on-demand; it is crucial to growing BBC iPlayer and keeping our channels strong. This new structure will bring together all of our commissioning teams across Entertainment, Factual, Arts & Classical Music and Daytime, Early-Peak & Events into a single commissioning unit under the leadership of Kate Phillips, to keep pace with changing audience behaviour and unlock new creative opportunities.

As the Director of Unscripted, Kate will be responsible for the overall commissioning strategy for the full range of unscripted content, harnessing her brilliant relationships with talent and suppliers to ensure the most distinctive and impactful programmes for audiences across the UK. Leading our team of world-class commissioners, Kate will ensure the ongoing strength of our unique specialisms, whilst driving more value from new collaborations between genres and with Nations commissioning teams.

Kate will report to Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore. These changes will see the closure of the existing Director of Entertainment and Director of Factual, Arts & Classical Music roles and a new Head of Entertainment commissioning role created.

Kate Phillips: