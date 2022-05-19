Pick of the Plots: Thursday 19th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, May 19.

Stacey struggles caring for Jean and as Kat shares her own concerns, the mental health nurse arrives to assess Jean.

Meanwhile, Linda prepares to leave Albert Square, but as she says a subtle goodbye to her family, Zack clocks what she is up to. Will Linda go through with it?

Elsewhere, Peter struggles in the aftermath of his attack; Rocky and Mitch tease Jay ahead of his big photoshoot.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

At the subway, Ethan is alarmed to be accosted by Jordan. Jordan’s racist tirade is too much and Ethan calls him out for what he is.

Jordan responds by throwing Ethan to the floor. Ethan is filled with dread over what this man is capable of.

Meanwhile, Faith helps out Sam and Lydia.

Elsewhere, Marlon is dejected after finding his physio session a struggle.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Wendy airs Mercedes’s dirty laundry in front of Bobby and the courts make a shocking decision about his welfare.

Meanwhile, upon his release from prison, James is seemingly a new man as he makes the surprising choice to get help for his gambling if his family agrees to group counselling, but is all as it seems?

James ignores calls from a mysterious ‘B’.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm