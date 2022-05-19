Bruno Tonioli quits Strictly Come Dancing after 18 years

The Beeb have revealed this year’s judging line-up…

Bruno Tonioli has quit Strictly Come Dancing after 18 years, he confirmed on The One Show this evening (19th May).

Bruno, known for his flamboyance on the show, revealed that he would be focusing on the US version of the show, noting that: “Unfortunately Dancing With The Stars has moved over to Disney+ to stream live.”

The 66-year-old last appeared as a judge on Strictly in 2019, with Covid travel restrictions forcing him to appear only minimally via video link in 2020. He was replaced – to a positive reception from fans – by former Strictly pro Anton Du Beke for the 2021 season.

Bruno’s departure leaves Craig Revel-Horwood as the only remaining original judge from the first season of Strictly in 2004.

The Beeb have confirmed that Anton will once again be a judge this year alongside Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

“Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge. And I get to make the final again – now I know how Giovanni feels!” – Anton Du Beke

Craig said he was “beyond thrilled” to be returning to the panel, while Motsi said she is proud to be a part of the show and described last year’s series as career highlight. Shirley noted that she “can’t wait to be back at the studio” and teased that there are “some brilliant plans” in store for this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will also welcome back hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman for 2022. Further details regarding the new series will be confirmed in due course.