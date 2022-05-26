Broadcasting Other Channels

Tiny Pop welcomes new presenter

May 26, 2022
Neil Lang
Children’s TV channel, Tiny Pop, will welcome a new TV presenter later this month.

Nimisha Odedra will host a number of links between Tiny Pop’s line-up of shows, starting this May Half-Term.

Nim will pop up to tell jokes, show off her dance moves and introduce the next show on air.

There will also be surprise appearances from some puppets with BIG personalities…

The segments will be written by award-winning producer George Sawyer, known for Horrible Histories and The Brilliant World of Tom Gates.

Nimisha has previously presented SO Beano! (Sky), The Makery (Sky Kids) and Spy School (Sky). She will begin as Tiny Pop’s presenter on Saturday 28th May 2022.

The free-to-air channel is available on Freeview 207, Sky 615, Virgin 737 and Freesat 605 and is aimed at 4 to 6-year-old children.

