Channel 5 go to the Pyrenees with Michael Portillo and Pam Ayres pokes around the Cotswolds

Channel 5 has announced this week a raft of new factual commissions to air across 2022.

It has greenlit the second series for travelogues ‘Motorhoming with Merton & Webster’ and ‘The Cotswolds and Beyond with Pam Ayres’ as well as a new series order with one of Britain’s best-loved travel presenters ‘The Pyrenees with Michael Portillo’.

Daniel Pearl, Commissioning Editor, Factual, Channel 5:

“This latest series is so much more than a travelogue – for Michael, this extraordinary journey will be a real moment of adventure, but also self-reflection as he approaches a landmark moment in his life. I’m looking forward to seeing the series come to air later on this year.” ‘Motorhoming with Merton & Webster’ & ‘The Cotswolds and Beyond with Pam Ayres’ will begin filming later on this year. All three series are set to transmit on Channel 5 in 2022.

‘Motorhoming with Merton & Webster’ will see Paul and Suki set off on the road again to uncover the ultimate guide to all things Motorhoming in Britain. Over six episodes, they’ll delve deeper into this wonderful way to travel and holiday, taking in the sights that the great British outdoors has to offer, tasting local delicacies, meeting fellow Motorhoming enthusiasts and uncovering even more surprising caravanning hacks and secrets.

As he approaches the landmark age of 3 score years and 10, ‘The Pyrenees with Michael Portillo’ sees Michael embark on an extraordinary voyage of self-discovery, exploring the dramatic mountain range that straddles the border between France and Spain, the Pyrenees. The four-part series is a real adventure for Michael as he walks a stretch of the 270-mile trail through the Pyrenees, from the Bay of Biscay on the Atlantic coast in the West to the shores of the Mediterranean in the East.

In each episode, he’ll be meeting up with locals who will share their knowledge and introduce Michael to all kinds of new experiences, from stargazing at night from a mountain peak, enjoying a delicious Cassoulet, soaking in a hot spring or attempting to spot a lynx.

‘The Cotswolds and Beyond with Pam Ayres’ – poet and national treasure Pam Ayres is back for a second adventure around her beloved Cotswolds. But as well as exploring more delights of the place she likes to call her back yard; she’s also venturing further afield too.

In this new series Pam will visit some truly amazing places – from royal palaces and Michelin-starred restaurants to stunning gardens, wildlife havens, historic towns and ancient monuments. As well as more fabulous sights in the Cotswolds, Pam’s travels will take her into the Malvern Hills, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Stonehenge, Oxford and Weston-Super-Mare, to name just a few places on her itinerary. As ever, she’ll be meeting the people who are passionate about where they live, including some very famous faces along the way.

