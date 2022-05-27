Claudia Winkleman takes on BBC One’s traitors

Claudia Winkleman has been announced as host of BBC One’s new competition show The Traitors.

Winkleman will present The Traitors, a new unscripted competition series built on strategy and suspicion which has started filming in a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Claudia Winkleman:

“I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show. The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

The Traitors is an intense psychological game in which players must decide who they can trust. In each episode, the players work together to complete spectacular physical and mental missions. If they are successful, they add money to a prize pot, which is worth up to £120,000. But to win the prize pot, players must survive to the end of the game – they must avoid being ‘murdered’ or ‘banished’.

At the start of the game, a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia to be The Traitors. The rest of the players are known as ‘The Faithful’ and none of The Faithful know who The Traitors are. Players are eliminated in one of two ways; each night, The Traitors meet in secret and decide to ‘murder’ one of The Faithful and next morning when the group meet for breakfast the ‘murdered’ player does not appear.

Then, later in the day, all the players meet at the ‘Round Table’ and decide to ‘banish’ a player they suspect of being a Traitor. Whomever they pick will then reveal if they are indeed a Traitor or a Faithful. At the end of the game, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all Faithful, but if there is still a Traitor among them, the Traitor takes all the prize money.