Wes Anderson Weekend for Great! Movies

Free-to-air TV channel GREAT! movies will be showing a whole weekend of wonderfully quirky Wes Anderson…

Movie fans will be eager to join in with the Wes fest on GREAT! movies as the channel airs some of the critically acclaimed director’s most iconic films.

Prepare to be plunged into an intricate world of pastels and symmetries from 2nd-5th June 2022, every night at 9pm with a whole host of famous faces including Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes and many more.

Cult titles include comedy-drama masterpiece The Royal Tenenbaums, the poignant, star-studded The Darjeeling Limited, brilliant underwater adventure The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, and Oscar-winning classic, The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The Royal Tenenbaums – Thursday 2nd June at 9pm

Before their marriage floundered, Royal Tenenbaum (Gene Hackman) and his wife Etheline (Angelica Huston) succeeded in raising three prodigies: business supremo Chas (Ben Stiller), prize-winning playwright Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow) and tennis champion Richie (Luke Wilson). Now, after years of separation, the children grown-up and the memory of their prodigy faded, Royal returns to his family and tries to make amends.

The Darjeeling Limited – Friday 3rd June at 9pm

Estranged brothers Francis (Owen Wilson), Peter (Adrien Brody) and Jack (Jason Schwartzman) reunite for a train trip across India. The siblings have not spoken in over a year, ever since their father passed away. Francis is recovering from a motorcycle accident, Peter cannot cope with his wife’s pregnancy, and Jack cannot get over his ex-lover. The brothers fall into old patterns of behaviour as Francis reveals the real reason for the reunion is to track down their mother in a Himalayan convent.

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou – Saturday 4th June at 9pm

While making a documentary, famous oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) loses his dear friend, who appears to have been eaten by the mysterious jaguar shark. Zissou is distraught and despite his most recent film ventures tanking, he raises enough funds to embark on a new expedition to hunt down this mysterious and possibly non-existent shark and make a new film.

The Grand Budapest Hotel – Sunday 5th June at 9pm

Ralph Fiennes leads an ensemble cast as Monsieur Gustave H., famed concierge of a mountainside resort in the fictional Eastern European country of Zubrowka. When Gustave is framed for the murder of a wealthy dowager (Tilda Swinton), he and his recently befriended protégé Zero (Tony Revolori) embark on a quest for fortune and a priceless Renaissance painting amidst the backdrop of an encroaching fascist regime.

Wes Anderson Weekend will air on GREAT! movies 2nd-5th June 2022. GREAT! movies is available on FREEVIEW 34, SKY 321, VIRGIN 425 and FREESAT 302