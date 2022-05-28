S4C promote Welsh language with rap video

The track and video aims to promote the language spoken by approximately 9 million (or 9 percent) of Welsh residents as their primary language.

Cwmbran based Lloyd:

“Dom was already making music with Don (Donald Phythian), who is now our DJ and producer. We created our first Welsh language song, Sawl Tro, about a year ago to perform on the programme Lemfreck curated, Lŵp Curadur. The response was incredible so we knew there was definitely room to create more Welsh rap. “We decided to focus on doing a couple of Welsh songs and that’s where Pwy Sy’n Galw? came into existence.”

Although some may recognise Lloyd Lewis and Dom James as contributors on S4C’s Hansh, their latest on-screen project – a video for their new single, Pwy Sy’n Galw?, will be quite different.

With music having always played an important part in both their lives, achieving the goal of releasing their single, Pwy Sy’n Galw?, today (May 20th) is reason to celebrate. To add to the excitement, S4C’s music platform, Lŵp, has produced a video to accompany the track.

And by producing a catchy song with big beats in the Welsh language, they hope to raise the profile of the language.

Dom James, from Cardiff:

“I reached out to Lloyd back in 2017 to ask him to collaborate with me on music. I learned Welsh during my time at Ysgol Plasmawr and Lloyd picked it up at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw in Pontypool. Since then, the Welsh language is very important to both of us, so combining the language and music was also important.”

Although the track hadn’t yet been released on streaming platforms, it attracted the attention of one of Wales’ most influential DJs, Huw Stephens. Following the success of the track, what’s the next step for Lloyd and Dom James?

“Pwy Sy’n Galw? is the start of our journey. Our intention as a trio is to continue to create and release Welsh music and see how far we can take it. We have lots of events and sets to look forward to over the summer – the future looks to be exciting.”

So watch this space – people are likely to be calling out for more tracks by Lloyd and Dom James, in the meantime enjoy the Pwy Sy’n Galw? video on the S4C Lŵp YouTube channel.