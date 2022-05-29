Charlie Allan and Lauren Faulkner to feature in new BBC Scotland series

The next chapter in the lives of the social media influencers will air on the Scottish themed channel.



BBC Scotland will air a four-part series following the next stage in the eventful lives of young influencer couple Charlie Allan and Lauren Faulkner. It follows on from Not Your Average Influencers, an intimate half-hour documentary on the BBC Scotland channel which introduced audiences to their hectic lifestyle on and offline.

Gavin Smith, Commissioning Executive Comedy, Drama and Entertainment:

‘We’re delighted to have the love and energy of Charlie and Lauren back on BBC Scotland. They have prompted debate around several important issues by sharing their life journey in a frank and honest way. “We’ll pick up the stories of their lives from the end of the one-off documentary and follow the latest twists and turns in what promises to be an emotional and engaging series.”

Since meeting online in 2019, the couple have amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across their digital platforms, making social media their full-time job. Their love story against all odds, supporting each other through Charlie’s ongoing transition from female to male, Lauren’s OCD and emetophobia, and extreme cyber bullying – have been prompting key conversations across the country.

One clip from the half-hour documentary which aired last year reached over 5m people and sparked a debate about many of the issues raised in the programme.

Produced by Studio Something for BBC Scotland, the new series will follow the couple as they ride the highs and lows of various life changing paths unfolding for them in 2022. The new series will see Charlie and Lauren as they prepare to move onto the next stage of their lives: a new home, a new business, a new body for Charlie and hopefully, a new baby.

Jordan Laird, Executive Producer, from Studio Something:

“We are delighted to be working with director Hannah Currie, to produce a fresh new documentary series with the magnetic Charlie and Lauren. This bold and colourful series will ask questions of gender and cultural stereotypes, challenge mental health stigma and understand the motivations of a young online influencer couple attempting to grow up, in the real world.”

The series will film the lives of Charlie and Lauren over several months and is expected to air on the BBC Scotland channel in early 2023.