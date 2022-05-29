PGGB’s Northern Ireland Committee to be chaired by ‘World on Fire’ producer Amanda Black

PGGB has this week announced the members of its Northern Ireland Committee.

The Production Guild of Great Britain has confirmed its NI Committee, the second of six National and Regional Committees being established by the leading UK membership body for production professionals, in response to the continuing boom in film and High-end TV production across the UK.

Lyndsay Duthie, PGGB CEO:

“We’re delighted to continue PGGB’s roll out into the Nations and Regions with the launch of our new Northern Ireland Committee. By creating a network of professionals based across the country, we’re enabling better dialogue about how to target industry support that suits differing needs on the ground. With recent hits including The Northman, Belfast, Derry Girls and Game of Thrones, and upcoming releases like Dungeons & Dragons to look forward to, Northern Ireland is generating some of the most exciting screen content in the country. I’m pleased that this new Committee will help PGGB better represent the interests of its production professionals.”

The PGGB Northern Ireland Committee is sponsored by Sargent-Disc (a Cast & Crew Company). It will be chaired by Belfast-based freelance producer Amanda Black, who is currently producing Mammoth Screen’s upcoming second series of BBC One World War II drama World on Fire. Vice Chairs are: Paula Crickard, Head of Post-Production at Nu Boyana Studios and a producer whose feature film credits include Everton, Howards Way (2019) and BIFA-nominated Winter (2015); and emerging Production Accountant Michael Kilpatrick whose credits include Game of Thrones and upcoming Florian Zeller feature The Son starring Hugh Jackman and Anthony Hopkins.

Committee members are: Production Manager Darren Chesney (The School for Good and Evil, The Northman); Production Accountant Richard Henry (Rush, Cats); Location Manager Naomi Liston (The Northman, Game of Thrones); Louise Morrison, a Production Accountant working in production development and Training Consultant currently delivering ScreenSkills’ UK Assistant Production Accountant Apprenticeship; and Production Manager Stacey Quigley (Invasion, Dungeons & Dragons).

Producer Amanda Black:

“I’m delighted to be chairing the Production Guild’s new Northern Ireland Committee. At a time when our industry in Northern Ireland is stronger than ever, it’s important that those working behind the camera are well represented by national organisations that represent the UK industry as a whole. The launch of this committee is another strong step in that direction. I look forward to working with my colleagues and putting Northern Ireland further on the map as a place of excellence for filming.”

PGGB’s Northern Ireland Committee is the second PGGB National and Regional Committee to be established. It follows the Bristol and South West England Committee which launched in September. Locations have been chosen in line with the British Film Commission’s Stage Space Support Development hub centers. Four further Committees are set to launch in Scotland, Wales, the North West of England and Yorkshire in the coming months.

Each committee will meet a minimum of four times per year and deliver a variety of activities within their area including forums, masterclasses and networking events. PGGB’s Chair and CEO will meet with the six National and Regional Committee Chairs annually as a steering group. For more information about the PGGB’s Northern Ireland Committee, click here.

Lara Sargent, Co-Head of International, Cast & Crew and Director, Sargent-Disc: