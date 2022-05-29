Virgin Radio Pride UK to return to airwaves

Award-winning pop up radio station Virgin Radio Pride UK is returning to the airwaves for its second season on June 1st.

The LGBT station is back to broadcast more big conversations throughout the summer and play more great music.

Back by popular demand, Virgin Radio Pride UK will broadcast a schedule jam-packed with the best pop-dance and pop-R&B music from the last twenty years, plus all the biggest talking points from the community in one big celebration of LGBTQ+ culture.

Stephen Sullivan will host the new Stephen Sullivan Drag Breakfast show from 6am-10am on Saturday and Sundays, followed by Olivia Jones who joins the station to present the 10am-2pm show.

Olivia joins the regular Virgin Radio Pride UK team which includes leading LGBT broadcasters Phil Clifton, Debbie Ryan, Stephen Sullivan, Alex Milsom, Shivani Dave, Matt Cain, Steve Denyer, Crossy, Matt Horton, Emma Goswell and Ru Paul’s Drag Race super star, Tia Kofi. The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky will be broadcast on Virgin Radio Pride UK at its usual time on Monday to Friday at 6.30-10am.

Christian Hewgill joins the team in July, from BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat programme, to produce and present a range of LGBTQ+ sports documentaries including the road to The World Cup in Qatar for gay fans and the growth of LGBT fan groups across the football world.

Other leading content on the station will include the My Pride Playlist special, where a special guest each week will speak with Steve Denyer and pick their favourite Pride songs of all time, starting with British singer, songwriter and electronic music DJ, Skin. There will also be a range of bespoke documentaries with programming this year exploring Pride in Politics, the story of Terry Higgins, LGBT life in the army, 50 years of Pride and much more.

The station will continue to work with a range of partners across its programming. Last year Virgin Radio Pride UK worked closely with The Food Chain, the charity which exists to ensure people living with HIV in London can access the nutrition they need to lead healthy, independent lives, mental health charity Shout, the UK Aids Memorial Quilt Partnership, All About Trans and The Log Books podcast.

Virgin Radio Pride UK will take over the bandwidth of Virgin Radio Groove UK, which retires to make way for it, and will broadcast alongside the Virgin Radio UK, Virgin Radio Anthems UK and Virgin Radio Chilled UK channels. Virgin Radio Pride UK was named best social action project in the world at the New York Festivals Radio Awards last month and won Brand Campaign of the Year at the Proud Scotland Awards.

Virgin Radio UK Content Director, Mike Cass:

“This year on Virgin Radio Pride UK we will be having more big conversations, playing more great music and celebrating the wonderful diversity across the UK. Driven by a star team of LGBTQ+ presenters, we will continue to strive to make difference to and for the community, through innovative and meaningful storytelling, backed up by the best pop-dance and pop-R&B music.”

Virgin Radio Pride UK will be broadcast from June 1st to August 31st. Listen to Virgin Radio Pride UK online, via the Virgin Radio app or via DAB Digital radio in London and Scotland. You can also catch the Virgin Radio Pridecast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever else you get your podcasts.