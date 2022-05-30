Best on the Box Highlights

Britain’s Got Talent – The semi-finals live

May 30, 2022
Shaun Linden
No Comments
The ITV talent show goes live tonight.

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals kick start tonight at 8 pm and continue every night on ITV/UTV and STV.

Performing alongside the eight semi-finalists as Monday evening’s guest act will be the worldwide smash hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life on stage in the acclaimed production which is thrilling audiences in the West End.

The eight semi-finalists performing on the first show are, Mel Day 77-year-old Mel rocked the stage during his audition with a rendition of Land of 1000 Dances. London Community Gospel Choir London-based gospel choir wowed the judges during their audition with a medley of Love Train by The O’Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey.

Jamie Leahey Schoolboy Jamie performed a ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck Maxwell, Thorpe Busker Maxwell wowed the judges with his rendition of Caruso, Suzi Wild impersonated the likes of Her Majesty the Queen, Janet Street-Porter and Kirstie Allsopp during her audition with the judges.

Born to Perform David’s Golden Buzzer! This dance group for people with disabilities impressed all in the Palladium with their dance to You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray. The Witch performed a spine-chilling routine with a shocking and unexpected reveal for all in the audience, Magician Junwoo performed an inspiring sleight of hand card tricks. Aged 23 from South Korea.

Britain’s Got Talent, tonight (30th May), 8pm on ITV/UTV and STV

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 30th May

May 30, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Home and Away: Alf’s fussing over Martha is getting on her nerves

May 29, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Neighbours: Glen spies Paul flirting with Terese’s mother Estelle

May 29, 2022
Mike Watkins
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Doctors: Princess’ lack of sympathy backfires

May 28, 2022
Mike Watkins