Britain’s Got Talent – The semi-finals live

The ITV talent show goes live tonight.

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals kick start tonight at 8 pm and continue every night on ITV/UTV and STV.

Performing alongside the eight semi-finalists as Monday evening’s guest act will be the worldwide smash hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life on stage in the acclaimed production which is thrilling audiences in the West End.

The eight semi-finalists performing on the first show are, Mel Day 77-year-old Mel rocked the stage during his audition with a rendition of Land of 1000 Dances. London Community Gospel Choir London-based gospel choir wowed the judges during their audition with a medley of Love Train by The O’Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey.

Jamie Leahey Schoolboy Jamie performed a ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck Maxwell, Thorpe Busker Maxwell wowed the judges with his rendition of Caruso, Suzi Wild impersonated the likes of Her Majesty the Queen, Janet Street-Porter and Kirstie Allsopp during her audition with the judges.

Born to Perform David’s Golden Buzzer! This dance group for people with disabilities impressed all in the Palladium with their dance to You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray. The Witch performed a spine-chilling routine with a shocking and unexpected reveal for all in the audience, Magician Junwoo performed an inspiring sleight of hand card tricks. Aged 23 from South Korea.